Dr. Amy Phillips, MD
Dr. Amy Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101A, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
DR. PHILLIPS IS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND HELPFULL WITH ALL MY QUESTIONS. I HIGHLY RECOMEND HER AS AN ENDOCRINOLOGIST.
About Dr. Amy Phillips, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1609255025
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
