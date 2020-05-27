Dr. Amy Perlow, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Perlow, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rock Hill, SC.
Dr. Perlow works at
Dental Care at Cross Pointe2427 Cross Pointe Dr Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 988-9290
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Perlow is a truly caring dentist. She takes her time, completes a thorough exam and discusses various options for any treatment or procedure. She is gentle, professional, and knowledgeable.
- Dentistry
- English
