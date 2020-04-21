Dr. Amy Peardon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Peardon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Peardon, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Peardon works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics - Eatontown1 Industrial Way W Ste 18, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-1654
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics - Eatontown135 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (848) 308-4935
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peardon?
I CANNOT say enough great things about Dr. Peardon. My son was born at JSUMC and she was the on call pediatrician. We live in Ocean County so our regular pedi doesn't do rounds at JSUMC. Due to the current pandemic, our pedi in Ocean county was only seeing patients 1 day a week and Dr. P said we needed to be seen sooner for his first well visit. She invited us to come to her practice for our first checkup. She recognized my son looked a little yellow, and sent us for blood work to test his bilirubin levels. Make a LONG story short, Dr. P was nothing short of AMAZING. She was so knowledgable and informative. She would call/text me from her personal cell phone to update me on blood work results. My husband and I have never experienced such genuine care from any doctor, especially one we just met! I SO wish we lived closer to Eatontown because we would switch to Dr. Peardon's practice in a heartbeat. I can never thank her and her caring efforts enough.
About Dr. Amy Peardon, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548223282
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ U Hosp
- UMDNJ-SOM
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peardon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peardon works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.