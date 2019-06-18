Overview

Dr. Amy Pass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Medical Units and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Pass works at Forest Hills Pediatrics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.