Dr. Amy Pass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Pass, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Pass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Medical Units and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Pass works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Hills Pediatrics12200 Park Central Dr Ste 255, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 553-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pass?
Dr Pass is such an amazing doctor. So smart and doesn’t rush the appointments. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Amy Pass, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912178856
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med Tex Childrens Hosp
- University of Tennessee Medical Units
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pass works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.