Overview

Dr. Amy Park, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Park works at Huber Heights Urgent Care in Huber Heights, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.