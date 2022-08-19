Overview

Dr. Amy Huang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunology at East 37th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.