Dr. Amy Occhino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
18 years of experience
Dr. Amy Occhino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Occhino works at Providence Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Providence Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    101 W 8th Ave Ste 1100, Spokane, WA 99204 (509) 474-4060

  Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

C-Section
Breech Position
Preeclampsia
C-Section
Breech Position
Preeclampsia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 22, 2020
    I would give her 100 stars if I could! I went into emergency cesarean section surgery as my son was loosing all of his blood. My baby was dying...Dr. Occhino had my son out in minutes! She saved his life, she saved my life. I went on to have a second son, I made sure to request her as my surgeon. She knows what she is doing, I would let her operate with her eyes closed if need be. Amazing doctor, amazing surgeon, amazing woman! Thank you Dr. Occhino from this thankfully mama and her two beautiful boys.?
    Emma Jackson — Mar 22, 2020
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1629081286
    NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
