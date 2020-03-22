Dr. Occhino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Occhino, MD
Dr. Amy Occhino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Occhino works at
Locations
Providence Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine101 W 8th Ave Ste 1100, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-4060
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I would give her 100 stars if I could! I went into emergency cesarean section surgery as my son was loosing all of his blood. My baby was dying...Dr. Occhino had my son out in minutes! She saved his life, she saved my life. I went on to have a second son, I made sure to request her as my surgeon. She knows what she is doing, I would let her operate with her eyes closed if need be. Amazing doctor, amazing surgeon, amazing woman! Thank you Dr. Occhino from this thankfully mama and her two beautiful boys.?
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Occhino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Occhino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Occhino works at
Dr. Occhino has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Occhino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Occhino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Occhino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Occhino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Occhino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.