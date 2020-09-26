Overview

Dr. Amy Numrych, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Numrych works at MDVIP - Bellevue, Washington in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.