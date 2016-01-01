Dr. Amy Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Norton, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. She currently practices at Mountain State Medical Specialties and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Norton is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Mountain State Medical Specialties120 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
-
2
Mountain State Dermatology110 Daniel Dr Ste 14, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 438-8300
-
3
Mountain Air Allergy and Asthma165 Scott Ave Ste 100, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 554-0440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
About Dr. Amy Norton, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336192624
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial
- West Virginia University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Uniontown Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Norton?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.