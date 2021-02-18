Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 662-4545Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Rockville9420 Key West Ave Ste 405, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-2020Monday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NewView Eye Center12110 Sunset Hills Rd Ste 50, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 834-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nicholas performed cataract surgery on my right eye in December 2020. I had been a longstanding patient of Dr Gross, the senior doctor in the practice, who did cataract surgery on my right eye in 2015. However Dr Gross’ schedule was booked and I wanted to get it done before year end for insurance purposes. So I was very nervous about going to a new doctor, but Dr Nicholas couldn’t have been better. She explained everything thoroughly and had a reassuring manner. Most importantly the surgery was a success, and I am seeing as well as I ever have. I have a number of complicating factors, including astigmatism and previous Lasik surgery, so evidently I am a hard case, but Dr Nicholas handled it skillfully. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407081680
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center Program
- Inova Fairfax Hospital Transitional Year
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
