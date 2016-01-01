Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amy Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-1500
-
2
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (425) 261-1500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
About Dr. Amy Nelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1013458462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.