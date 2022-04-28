Dr. Amy Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Nash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Nash, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Nash works at
Locations
Stapleton Pediatrics2975 Roslyn St Unit 100, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 963-0346
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic. She takes the time to get to know each child.
About Dr. Amy Nash, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073669685
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
