Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LSU New Orleans Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Naquin-Chappel works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 505, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1167
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor. My symptoms did not lead to a cookie-cutter diagnosis and I felt like Dr. Naquin-Chappel listened to every detail of symptoms I experienced. I have never felt rushed at an appointment and she is a very caring physician.
About Dr. Amy Naquin-Chappel, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376861237
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- LSU New Orleans Med Sch
- University of New Orleans
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naquin-Chappel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naquin-Chappel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naquin-Chappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naquin-Chappel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naquin-Chappel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Naquin-Chappel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naquin-Chappel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naquin-Chappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naquin-Chappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.