Overview

Dr. Amy Murrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, Mcleod Loris Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Murrell works at Pee Dee Surgical Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.