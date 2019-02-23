Dr. Mulcaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Mulcaster works at
Locations
Portland Clinic800 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 221-0161
Portland Clinic South Branch Lab6640 Sw Redwood Ln, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 620-7358
Kaiser Permanente The Portland Clinic Beaverton15950 Sw Millikan Way, Beaverton, OR 97003 Directions (503) 646-0161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand the other posters that say she didn't listen or was condescending. She is direct and very informative. She always takes time to listen and she is very good at what she does. All of my daughters see her too and love her.
About Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
