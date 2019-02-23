See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO

Gynecology
2.5 (15)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Mulcaster works at Portland Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR.

Locations

    Portland Clinic
    800 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 221-0161
    Portland Clinic South Branch Lab
    6640 Sw Redwood Ln, Portland, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 620-7358
    Kaiser Permanente The Portland Clinic Beaverton
    15950 Sw Millikan Way, Beaverton, OR 97003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 646-0161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Ultrasound
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 23, 2019
    I don't understand the other posters that say she didn't listen or was condescending. She is direct and very informative. She always takes time to listen and she is very good at what she does. All of my daughters see her too and love her.
    Beaverton, OR — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Mulcaster, DO

    Gynecology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1063439644
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
