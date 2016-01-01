Dr. Amy Motamed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Amy Motamed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Motamed works at
Locations
Old Georgetown Mental Health Associates10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 520, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Amy Motamed, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
