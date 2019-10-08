Dr. Amy Moschell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moschell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Moschell, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Moschell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Richard Davenport M D & Associates2424 S 90Th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Moschall's care for about 2 1/2 years !! I could not be happier with the care I have received !! Great, carin staff also !!
About Dr. Amy Moschell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679575823
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
