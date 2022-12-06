Dr. Amy Mos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Mos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mos works at
Locations
Plano Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-2470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Barbara N Onyia3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved having Dr. Mos deliver my Jack! She is so easy to talk to and very comforting. I recommend her to anyone who asks me about an OBGYN. Her nurse and Laura were also very easy to get ahold of and quick to respond if needed.
About Dr. Amy Mos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mos works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mos, there are benefits to both methods.