Dr. Amy Morgan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Novant Health Pediatrics Highland Creek & After Hours Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.