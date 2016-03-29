Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Memorial Satilla Health, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Healthpartners Coon Rapids Pharmacy11475 Robinson Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 587-9000
Mcleod Health Clarendon10 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 29102 Directions (803) 433-0797
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-4159Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Summerville Women s Care9279 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 569-2900Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is an excellent doctor. She is skilled, knowledgeable, and has a caring bedside manner. Dr. Miller delivered my 2 children; both times she saw what was going on with my labor and communicated our options to us in a calm, direct manner. Her support and expertise enabled us to have the natural births that we wanted. She is very pleasant during office visits and always asks about my family. I recommend her highly!
About Dr. Amy Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376735134
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Swedish Family Medicine
- University of Minnesota Medical School
