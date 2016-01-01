Dr. Amy Messier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Messier, MD
Dr. Amy Messier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Ogden7420 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 505-4827
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306827928
- Va Commonwealth University Health Sys|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
