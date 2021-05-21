Overview

Dr. Amy Mellor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Mellor works at Neurology Assoc Charlotte Cnty in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.