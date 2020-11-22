Dr. Amy Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices2531 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
2
Premier Hospitalist Group3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr Mehta has been my Pulmonologist for years. She is kind, compassionate & caring. I just found out she’ll be leaving the practice & I’m heartbroken.
About Dr. Amy Mehta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558553347
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- U.C.L.A.
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.