Dr. Amy McLaurin, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy McLaurin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McLaurin works at
Locations
Statesville Office142 Sherlock Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-8256
Hospital Affiliations
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An experienced, knowledgeable physician who is obviously up to date. I found her comprehensive and thorough.
About Dr. Amy McLaurin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1194710855
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U
- W Va U
- W Va U
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
