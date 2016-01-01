See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Amy McClung, MD

Dermatology
5 (436)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy McClung, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. Dr. McClung completed a residency at Baylor College Of Medicine. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane
    9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 280-3939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Athlete's Foot
Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Athlete's Foot

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Amy McClung, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1033372586
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Christus St. Joseph Hospital
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
  • Rice University
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 436 ratings
Patient Ratings (436)
5 Star
(411)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(9)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McClung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClung has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

436 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

