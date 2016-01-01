Dr. Amy McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy McClung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy McClung, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. Dr. McClung completed a residency at Baylor College Of Medicine. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 280-3939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amy McClung, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Christus St. Joseph Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Rice University
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClung speaks Spanish.
436 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.