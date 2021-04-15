Dr. Amy Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Mason, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
1
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Manor Pediatric Dentistry11300 US Highway 290 E Bldg 2, Manor, TX 78653 Directions (512) 582-6075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mason. She is thorough and really listens to her patients’ concerns. I have been to several dermatologists in my life and I consider Dr. Mason to be one of the best.
About Dr. Amy Mason, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831242585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
