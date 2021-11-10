Dr. Amy Macintyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macintyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Macintyre, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Macintyre, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 925 W Lancaster Ave Ste 210, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 667-1781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc! Listened to us as parents and got my some the help he desperately needed. Truly a collaborative doctor who listens, informs, and take the patient/parent perspectives into account when choosing a treatment regiment.
About Dr. Amy Macintyre, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
