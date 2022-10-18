Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Medical Center
Dr. Lundholm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-8400
-
2
Main Line Endocrinology1991 Sproul Rd Ste 300A, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 896-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundholm?
I was diagnosed with RA two years ago but only recently switched to Dr Lundholm. For the first time on this very scary journey I feel I’m in good hands. She’s attentive, knowledgeable, and really seems to sincerely want to help me.
About Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689901324
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundholm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundholm works at
Dr. Lundholm has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundholm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.