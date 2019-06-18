Dr. Amy Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lu, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 314, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 349-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr. Lu saved my life......what more can I say ?
About Dr. Amy Lu, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1821098641
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- NY Hosp Cornell MC
- NY Hosp Cornell MC
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.