See All Urologists in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Amy Li, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amy Li, MD

Urology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amy Li, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan - Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mi, United States, M.D.|University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Li works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samay Jain, MD
Dr. Samay Jain, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 782-3000
  2. 2
    The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale
    9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 782-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Li?

Oct 15, 2022
Dr. Li and Staff were very professional, thay gave me info for optional treatments. I chose Dr. Li to preform the surgery and I am very pleased with the results.
SB — Oct 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amy Li, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Li, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Li to family and friends

Dr. Li's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Li

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Li, MD.

About Dr. Amy Li, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275823684
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University Of Michigan Health System
Residency
Internship
  • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Michigan - Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mi, United States, M.D.|University of Michigan Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Li has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Li has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amy Li, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.