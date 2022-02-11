Overview

Dr. Amy Lelwica, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pierz, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Mille Lacs Health System.



Dr. Lelwica works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic in Pierz, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.