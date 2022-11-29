Dr. Amy Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lazar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Bridgewater Plaza II245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 506-4519
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was not kept waiting. She clearly explained my condition. I feel very confident in her care. Dr Lazar is is very easy to speak with. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amy Lazar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1568441988
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
