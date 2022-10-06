Overview

Dr. Amy Lang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.