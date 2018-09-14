See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Amy Lambert, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Dr. Amy Lambert, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    22 Old Short Hills Rd Bsmt LL1, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 422-1230

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Astigmatism

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 14, 2018
    Dr. Lambert is phenomenal to say the least. Aside from being a great doctor she adds a personal touch when treating her patients. A doctor this dedicated to helping her patient's is such a rarity now a days. She and her staff (Marty) went above and beyond to make sure our son received the proper care. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !!!!
    Jalu Patel in Mountainside, NJ — Sep 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Lambert, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1457457293
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • New York University Medical Center
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

