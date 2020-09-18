Overview

Dr. Amy Lai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Lai works at TJH Medical Services in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.