Dr. Amy Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Tjh Medical Services PC9229 Queens Blvd Ste C1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-1992
-
2
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6037
- 3 8906 135th St Apt 6A, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
I've been seeing Dr. Amy Lai for 15+ years as my Gynecologist, she did my hysterectomy 10 years ago. Dr. Lai is the first doctor to check-in with my emotions to see what is going on in my life, stressors, etc. which may effect my health. Dr. Lai explains conditions and current treatments, I am in menopause with hot flashes, she takes the time to answer questions on options to help me make the right decision on how to handle menopause symptoms. Over the years, other health conditions arose which Dr. Lai was very helpful in providing recommendations for those specialists. I have never met a doctor like Dr. Lai who goes over and above her specialty to help, and takes time rather then rush my appointments. Highly recommend. Thank you Dr. Lai!
About Dr. Amy Lai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003888157
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.