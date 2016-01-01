Overview

Dr. Amy Ladd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Stanford Health Care.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.