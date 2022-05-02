See All Family Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Amy Kwok, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Amy Kwok, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Kwok works at Champaign Dental Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Health Screening
Diabetes Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Health Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?

May 02, 2022
Patient, thorough, willing to work with patient.
Ms B — May 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790135739
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Internship and Residency-Brown Family Medicine, Rhode Island
Medical Education
  • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

