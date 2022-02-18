See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Amy Kusske, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Kusske, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Kusske works at Maggie DiNome, MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Health Nurse Midwives in Santa Monica
    1245 16th St Ste 312, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-8791
    Ucla Health Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica
    1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-8859
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9351
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Kusske is a skilled surgeon, knowledgeable and experienced physician and compassionate doctor. She always answered my questions and guided me through what turned into a more complicated and emotional process I cannot say enough good things about her!
    Michelle Fellner — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Kusske, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598743700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
