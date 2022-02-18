Dr. Amy Kusske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Kusske, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
1
Ucla Health Nurse Midwives in Santa Monica1245 16th St Ste 312, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-8791
2
Ucla Health Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-8859
3
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kusske is a skilled surgeon, knowledgeable and experienced physician and compassionate doctor. She always answered my questions and guided me through what turned into a more complicated and emotional process I cannot say enough good things about her!
About Dr. Amy Kusske, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kusske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusske has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kusske speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusske.
