Dr. Amy Krie, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (9)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Krie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Spencer Municipal Hospital.

Dr. Krie works at Avera Medical Group Oncology & Hematology in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Spencer, IA and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Avera Med Grp Hmtlgy/Bone Marrw
    1000 E 23rd St Ste 230, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-6900
    Spencer Hospital
    1200 1st Ave E, Spencer, IA 51301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 264-6550
    Allina Health Piper Building Pharmacy
    913 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Spencer Municipal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Amazing Doctor. Great attitude and excellent care
    Lisa — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Krie, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083648075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krie has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

