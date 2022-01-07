See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, VA
Ophthalmology
Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital The

Dr. Kotecha works at Capital Vision in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Vision
    3801 Fairfax Dr Ste 74, Arlington, VA 22203 (703) 528-3910

  Virginia Hospital Center

    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr Kotecha is an OUTSTANDING eye doctor. She is professional, friendly and thorough. I have known her for years and cannot recommend highly enough. Her office can get busy but that is because she is so good
    Arpita — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1326019241
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital The
    The Chestnut Hill Hospital
    Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kotecha works at Capital Vision in Arlington, VA.

    Dr. Kotecha has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

