Dr. Amy Kopp, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (150)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Kopp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University College Of Medicine

Dr. Kopp works at Dayton Eye Associates in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Eye Associates - Main Office
    89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-2020
  2. 2
    Dayton Eye Associates - South Office
    580 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 514-7447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 08, 2022
    My husband and I have gone to Dr. Kopp for many years! She is on very thorough and has helped me through the aging process!
    Carolyn Petry — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Kopp, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205864519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Kettering Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

