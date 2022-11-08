Dr. Amy Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kopp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Kopp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Kopp works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Eye Associates - Main Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
-
2
Dayton Eye Associates - South Office580 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 514-7447
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopp?
My husband and I have gone to Dr. Kopp for many years! She is on very thorough and has helped me through the aging process!
About Dr. Amy Kopp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205864519
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Kettering Medical Center
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp works at
Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.