Dr. Amy Kodrik, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Kodrik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dearborn Heights Office25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Total Health Care, USA
Ratings & Reviews
I have MS. Dr. Kodrik is very friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Amy Kodrik, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital Osteopathic
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodrik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodrik has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodrik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodrik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodrik.
