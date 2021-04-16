Dr. Amy Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Kirby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
Bloomfield Surgical Associates44555 Woodward Ave Ste 501, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 338-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews

Dr Kirby is a kind caring physician. She will take the time to answer all your questions and concerns. I never feel rushed on an appointment, her staff is very friendly and concerned about your needs also!
About Dr. Amy Kirby, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
