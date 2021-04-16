Overview

Dr. Amy Kirby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kirby works at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.