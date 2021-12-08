Dr. Amy King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy King, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Gynecology Specialist LLC4378 Oleander Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 839-4996
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My last and previous appointments with Dr. King were beyond 100%. She makes you feel like you are visiting your girlfriend, you can talk with her about anything, share your personal issues with her. She explains everything to you in a language you can understand. I must admit I was sorry that they no longer participate with Medicare, but my husband encouraged me to continue with her, I liked her so much. As long as I can afford the fee, I have no plans of going to anyone else! She is an excellent & knowledgeable Dr. and a wonderful human being!
About Dr. Amy King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740276971
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
