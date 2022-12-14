Dr. Amy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
MetroDerm, P.C. Atlanta875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9933
Paulding148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 280, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 363-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several Mohs procedures with Dr. Kim. Her skill and caring are second to none. You could not find a better dermatologist.
About Dr. Amy Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
