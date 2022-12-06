Dr. Amy Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Women's Care2603 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 600-3035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Minnesota Women's Care - Woodbury683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (612) 600-3035
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Its always been a good experience. The staff is polite and my favorite doctor Dr. Kelly is there. I've been seeing her over 16 years. Thank you Minnesota Women's Care for a great experience.
About Dr. Amy Kelly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437135936
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.