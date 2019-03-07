Dr. Kassouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Kassouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Kassouf, MD is a Dermatologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr. Kassouf for 25 years and know her skill is unmattched. She is prompt and caring. She works for solutions even when it takes extra time. Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Amy Kassouf, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassouf has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.