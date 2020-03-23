Dr. Kakimoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Kakimoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Kakimoto, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Kakimoto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Coast Family Medical Grp477 N El Camino Real Ste A306, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakimoto?
I’ve seen Dr. Kakimoto as my general physician for 7 years. She’s personable, remembers details of my care, and very thorough. I can always count on her to give me an honest assessment. She doesn’t just look at numbers and test results, she evaluates you as a whole person. I trust her with anything from a work out injury to managing asthma. If I can’t get in touch with her, one of her assistants always responds back to me by the end of the day. I highly recommend Dr. Kakimoto.
About Dr. Amy Kakimoto, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790946408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakimoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakimoto works at
Dr. Kakimoto speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.