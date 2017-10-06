Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
1
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
2
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr # 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
3
Metro Park V6363 Walker Ln Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
We were in and out in less than 30 minutes. Friendly staff, clean office. Would return and recommend. Thanks
About Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972609469
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto/Hosp For Sick Chldn
- SUNY Buffalo/Erie Co Med Center
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffery has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffery.
