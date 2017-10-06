See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Jeffery works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
    6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 534-3900
  2. 2
    Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
    3975 Fair Ridge Dr # 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-2701
  3. 3
    Metro Park V
    6363 Walker Ln Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 922-0906

Hospital Affiliations
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2017
    We were in and out in less than 30 minutes. Friendly staff, clean office. Would return and recommend. Thanks
    Sam in Falls Church, VA — Oct 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD
    About Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972609469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Toronto/Hosp For Sick Chldn
    Residency
    • SUNY Buffalo/Erie Co Med Center
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
