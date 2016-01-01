See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. 

Dr. Ivanovic works at Anthony C. Quartell, M.D. & Associates, LLC in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony C. Quartell MD & Associates
    316 Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 202, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6933
  2. 2
    Arlington Womens Center
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 465, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7502
  3. 3
    Virginia Hospital Center Arlington
    1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 869-1313
  4. 4
    St Barnabas Medical Cancer Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992190433
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ivanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ivanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanovic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

